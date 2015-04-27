BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says CEO John Kraeutler to retire
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire
April 27 Shandong Dong-E E-Jiao Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 23.2 percent y/y at 526.1 million yuan ($84.60 million)
* Enzymotec Ltd - on May 5, 2017, FDA issued import alert that included co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products