April 27 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 29.2 million yuan ($4.70 million)versus net loss of 202 million yuan year ago

* Says plans to boost oil unit's capital by 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KnaWxA; bit.ly/1bvCu7Y

($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi)