BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
April 27 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 29.2 million yuan ($4.70 million)versus net loss of 202 million yuan year ago
* Says plans to boost oil unit's capital by 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KnaWxA; bit.ly/1bvCu7Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY