April 27 Rongan Property Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 34.0 percent y/y at 300.1 million yuan ($48.26 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 97.4 percent y/y at 2.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DsJzMz; bit.ly/1QzxzTL

($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi)