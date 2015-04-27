BRIEF-Al Andalus Property reports Q1 profit of 49.5 mln riyals
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
April 27 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 11.2 percent y/y at 313.2 million yuan ($50.37 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 1,099.2 percent y/y at 802.1 million yuan
* Says plans to raise up to 6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on April 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoAlTE; bit.ly/1DsOFs7; bit.ly/1bvJsts; bit.ly/1QzFnF0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Putnam investments llc reports 11 percent passive stake in hamilton lane inc as on april 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q2IvU4) Further company coverage: