Insurer AXA plans to float its U.S. operations in 2018
PARIS, May 10 French insurer AXA plans to float its operations in the United States, combining life insurance and asset management, in the first half of 2018, it said on Wednesday.
April 27 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to set up aviation JV with registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($160.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jv4ZRD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, May 10 French insurer AXA plans to float its operations in the United States, combining life insurance and asset management, in the first half of 2018, it said on Wednesday.
By Hanna Paul May 10 Southeast Asian markets were subdued in thin trade as investors trod with caution amid political uncertainties while three regional markets were shut for national holidays. Asian stocks traded on a tentative note amid increasing tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme and on the U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising dismissal of FBI Director James Comey despite positive economic data from China. Philippine shares fell as much as 0.4 per