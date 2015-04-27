April 27 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 24.7 percent y/y at 5.6 billion yuan ($900.54 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 24.9 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EIMZlB; bit.ly/1Fr4W6W

