BRIEF-Sfinks Polska in talks over potential acquisition
* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY
April 27 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.5 percent y/y at 160.3 million yuan ($25.78 million)
* Says 2014 net profit down 15.0 percent y/y at 317.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J3nEAz ; bit.ly/1GzPRkZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: