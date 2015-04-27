BRIEF-Al Andalus Property reports Q1 profit of 49.5 mln riyals
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
April 27 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says to implement delisting risk warning to its shares starting April 29 due to two straight years of losses
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fr7thm
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
* Putnam investments llc reports 11 percent passive stake in hamilton lane inc as on april 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q2IvU4) Further company coverage: