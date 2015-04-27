BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 14.9 percent y/y at 365.1 million yuan ($58.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DPLFGI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin