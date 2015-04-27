April 27 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 391.5 percent y/y at 35.5 million yuan ($5.71 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 1,797.05 percent y/y at 160.71 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bKHdmQ; bit.ly/1A5yMrt

