BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 391.5 percent y/y at 35.5 million yuan ($5.71 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 1,797.05 percent y/y at 160.71 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bKHdmQ; bit.ly/1A5yMrt
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin