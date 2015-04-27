April 27 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 16.6 percent y/y at 1.75 billion yuan ($281.42 million)

* Says 2014 net profit up 16.1 percent y/y at 5.6 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bKHp5H ; bit.ly/1bKHTso

