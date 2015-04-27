April 27 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 6.6 percent y/y at 338.3 million yuan ($54.40 million)

* Says unit plans to invest $5 million in Rapid Micro Biosystems

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zeKWDI ; bit.ly/1A5CsJP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)