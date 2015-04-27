BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 6.6 percent y/y at 338.3 million yuan ($54.40 million)
* Says unit plans to invest $5 million in Rapid Micro Biosystems
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zeKWDI ; bit.ly/1A5CsJP
($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin