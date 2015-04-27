April 27 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Chinese Peptide for 2 billion yuan ($321.62 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 28

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1z5Xyg1 ; bit.ly/1zeZhQG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)