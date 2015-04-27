BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Chinese Peptide for 2 billion yuan ($321.62 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 28
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1z5Xyg1 ; bit.ly/1zeZhQG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin