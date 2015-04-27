BRIEF-China Healthwise enters into LOI with unit of Eternity Investment
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
April 27 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 17.3 percent y/y at 560.7 million yuan ($90.17 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 5.0 percent y/y at 118.5 million yuan
MILAN, May 10 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli appointed on Wednesday British designer Paul Surridge as its new creative director, filling a spot that was left vacant for almost seven months.