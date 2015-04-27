April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Permanent TSB Bank Plc

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 8.625 pct

Issue price 100.029

Spread 835.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1227057814

