(refile the table) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Denso Corporation CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.31 trln 4.10 trln 4.47 trln 2.16 trln (+5.2 pct) (+14.4 pct) Operating 355.11 377.70 380.00 160.00 (-6.0 pct) (+44.0 pct) Recurring 397.43 419.57 407.00 175.00 (-5.3 pct) (+41.7 pct) Net 293.10 287.39 275.00 118.00 (+2.0 pct) (+58.2 pct) EPS 367.54 yen 360.85 yen 344.74 yen 147.93 yen EPS Diluted 367.45 yen 360.60 yen Ann Div 110.00 yen 105.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div 47.00 yen 47.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 63.00 yen 58.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Denso Corporation is a top ranked maker of car electronics and electrical parts . Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.