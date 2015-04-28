(refile the table)
Apr 28 (Reuters)-
Denso Corporation
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 4.31 trln 4.10 trln 4.47 trln 2.16 trln
(+5.2 pct) (+14.4 pct)
Operating 355.11 377.70 380.00 160.00
(-6.0 pct) (+44.0 pct)
Recurring 397.43 419.57 407.00 175.00
(-5.3 pct) (+41.7 pct)
Net 293.10 287.39 275.00 118.00
(+2.0 pct) (+58.2 pct)
EPS 367.54 yen 360.85 yen 344.74 yen 147.93 yen
EPS Diluted 367.45 yen 360.60 yen
Ann Div 110.00 yen 105.00 yen 120.00 yen
-Q2 Div 47.00 yen 47.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q4 Div 63.00 yen 58.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Denso Corporation is a top ranked maker of car electronics and
electrical parts
.
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.