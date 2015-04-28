** Kaveri Seed Co Ltd, a producer and distributor of hybrid seeds, falls as much as 4.7 pct to over 2-1/2-month low

** India's central bank restricts overseas investors from buying shares in the company as foreign shareholding has reached the trigger limit

** RBI prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)