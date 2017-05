(Add Q1 results)

April 28 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 37.8 percent y/y at 440.7 million yuan ($71.01 million)

* Says Q1 swings to red with net loss of 53.5 million yuan vs net profit of 76.8 million yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 3 billion yuan bonds in private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QCWAxr; bit.ly/1P0DKgb

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)