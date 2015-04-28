BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Embedded product design company Tata Elxsi Ltd shares surge 7 pct, their biggest single-day gain in a month
** Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,300 rupees
** Brokerage believes Tata Elxsi has significant margin levers, which could provide further upside
** Company's revenue to grow 16 pct CAGR over FY15-17, and 26 pct CAGR in profit after tax - Motilal
** Embedded product development could be a massive opportunity - Motilal (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain