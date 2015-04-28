** Embedded product design company Tata Elxsi Ltd shares surge 7 pct, their biggest single-day gain in a month

** Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,300 rupees

** Brokerage believes Tata Elxsi has significant margin levers, which could provide further upside

** Company's revenue to grow 16 pct CAGR over FY15-17, and 26 pct CAGR in profit after tax - Motilal

** Embedded product development could be a massive opportunity - Motilal (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)