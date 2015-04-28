BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Indian state-run oil marketing companies surge
** Indian Oil Corp gains 2.2 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp 3.5 pct and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 3.9 pct
** Analysts expect no subsidy share for upstream oil marketing companies
** Motilal Oswal says confident about nil subsidy sharing for upstream and downstream companies, thereby limiting their FY15 burden
** Expects the subsidy problem size to reduce significantly and estimate the gross under-recovery to fall by 80 pct in FY16 - Motilal Oswal
** A fall in crude prices provides further upside, traders say
** Oil falls more than 1 pct on Tuesday ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventory data (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain