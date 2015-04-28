** India's ICICI Bank surges 6 pct

** Heads towards best single-day gain since May 9, 2014

** Stock up on value-buying and short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday -traders

** Bank reported 10 pct rise in Jan-March net profit, beating analyst estimates

** Bank's stronger guidance for FY2016 seen as strong positive development -Kotak Securities

** Expect 30 pct upside from current levels -Kotak

** Says would use recent price weakness as attractive entry point

** ICICI shares have fallen 6.5 pct so far this month till Monday's close