BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's ICICI Bank surges 6 pct
** Heads towards best single-day gain since May 9, 2014
** Stock up on value-buying and short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday -traders
** Bank reported 10 pct rise in Jan-March net profit, beating analyst estimates
** Bank's stronger guidance for FY2016 seen as strong positive development -Kotak Securities
** Expect 30 pct upside from current levels -Kotak
** Says would use recent price weakness as attractive entry point
** ICICI shares have fallen 6.5 pct so far this month till Monday's close (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
