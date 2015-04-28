Apr 28 (Reuters)-
FCC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 153.94 144.89 165.00 80.50
(+6.2 pct) (+14.8 pct)
Operating 9.05 13.64 10.80 4.20
(-33.7 pct) (+24.4 pct)
Recurring 12.95 16.12 11.60 4.60
(-19.6 pct) (+22.8 pct)
Net 6.76 13.15 7.50 2.80
(-48.6 pct) (+65.5 pct)
EPS 134.70 yen 261.99 yen 149.44 yen 55.79 yen
Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - FCC is a major maker of clutches for motorcycles.
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
