April 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank EG (Mun Hyp)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2020
Coupon 0.040 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.04 pct
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) MunHyp
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000MHB2465
