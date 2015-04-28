Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Infra Foch SAS

(Infra Foch )

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 16,2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 105.1090

Reoffer price 105.1090

Reoffer yield 1.566 pct

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 07,2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB & RBS

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible

Parent ISIN FR0012716603

ISIN FR0012236669

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)