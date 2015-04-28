April 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 268 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 25, 2034

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.975

Reoffer price 101.975

Yield 0.514 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 202 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 4, 2023

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.207

Reoffer price 100.207

Yield 0.1 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 213 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 21, 2030

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.466

Reoffer price 99.466

Yield 0.412 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Temporary ISIN CH0280569119

ISIN CH0267222310

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & SVR

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

