April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Emirates Telecommunication Corp Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date June 18, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 101.1060
Reoffer price 101.1060
Yield 2.093
Spread 72.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & NBAD
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1221786681
