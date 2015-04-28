Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Bangalore, Apr 28 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49750 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 39000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 40250 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 87000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 32500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21250 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 30000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8200 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 36500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 18800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 550 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 297 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 460 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 145 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 37300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 19500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26900 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 615 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 645 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 605 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 625 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 752 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1205 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 95500 2. Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Sunflower Oil 61500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75500 6. Sesame Oil 80000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 56500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 76500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 66000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 49200 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 58500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53800 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51800 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 72000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 61200 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 66500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 96000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 585 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 37500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1030 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1050 37500 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12