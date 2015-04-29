** Reliance Power's unit terminates power purchase agreement for Tilaiya Ultra Mega Power Project

** For fuel security, the project was allocated Kerandari BC coal mine blocks

** Loss of surplus coal availability from Kerandari coal mines, which have been cited as the eventual primary feed stock for its Chitrangi project, would dent earnings forecast - Nomura

** Tilaiya comprises of 3.5 rupees while Chitrangi makes up 25 pct of Nomura's target price of 67 rupees a share

** Reasonable probability that the procurers/state government will challenge the termination - Nomura (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)