BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Reliance Power's unit terminates power purchase agreement for Tilaiya Ultra Mega Power Project
** For fuel security, the project was allocated Kerandari BC coal mine blocks
** Loss of surplus coal availability from Kerandari coal mines, which have been cited as the eventual primary feed stock for its Chitrangi project, would dent earnings forecast - Nomura
** Tilaiya comprises of 3.5 rupees while Chitrangi makes up 25 pct of Nomura's target price of 67 rupees a share
** Reasonable probability that the procurers/state government will challenge the termination - Nomura (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain