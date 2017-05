** Rating agency Crisil approves buyback at a price of up to 2,310 rupees a share

** Maximum buyback price is at 18.8 pct premium to Tuesday's close

** Company will be able to buy back 0.6 pct of its total equity - analysts

** Buyback may increase promoter stake to 67.4 pct from 67 pct currently - analysts