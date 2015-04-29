** India's Nirlon Ltd rises 10.2 pct; heads towards biggest single-day gain since May 9, 2014

** Govt of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) has aquired 63.9 pct stake in the company for 12.8 billion rupees ($202.36 million), paying 222 rupees per share

** The acquisition price is at 38 pct premium to its Tuesday's closing price of 160.60 rupees ($1 = 63.2550 Indian rupees)