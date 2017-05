** KPIT Technologies slumps 20 percent to daily lower limit after earnings came in below forecast

** March-quarter profit at 503.1 mln rupees vs consensus forecast of 654.8 mln rupees

** Company's quarterly revenue declined 3.2 pct QoQ to $122 mln

** Management's guidance of marginal growth for FY16 contradicts its outlook - Antique Stock Broking (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)