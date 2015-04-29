BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd gains 1.9 pct
** Goldman Sachs upgrades Adani Port to "buy" from "neutral", with a target price of 404 rupees per share
** Says India's port throughput to rise to 2.4 bln tonnes by FY25 from 1 bln tonnes currently
** Adds Industrialisation on India's south east coast, supportive reforms for maritime cargo, the need to transport minerals, and higher containerisation are key drivers
** Says Adani Port's market cap could double by FY21
** The investment bank also starts coverage on Gujarat Pipavav Port with a "neutral" rating and a target of 235 rupees per share
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain