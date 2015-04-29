** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd gains 1.9 pct

** Goldman Sachs upgrades Adani Port to "buy" from "neutral", with a target price of 404 rupees per share

** Says India's port throughput to rise to 2.4 bln tonnes by FY25 from 1 bln tonnes currently

** Adds Industrialisation on India's south east coast, supportive reforms for maritime cargo, the need to transport minerals, and higher containerisation are key drivers

** Says Adani Port's market cap could double by FY21

** The investment bank also starts coverage on Gujarat Pipavav Port with a "neutral" rating and a target of 235 rupees per share