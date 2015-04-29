BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's Snowman Logistics gains as much as 7.3 pct to near two-week high
** Stock set to post its best single-day gain in nearly a month
** Company's Jan-March net profit jumps 144 pct (bit.ly/1IlwkUN)
** Earnings were better than expected and the outlook for cold storage chains looks better -analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain