** India's Snowman Logistics gains as much as 7.3 pct to near two-week high

** Stock set to post its best single-day gain in nearly a month

** Company's Jan-March net profit jumps 144 pct (bit.ly/1IlwkUN)

** Earnings were better than expected and the outlook for cold storage chains looks better -analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)