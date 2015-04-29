BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Bharat Forge gains 3 pct, Punj Lloyd rises 8.4 pct
** The two companies have emerged as the only contenders for a 168 bln rupee ($2.7 bln) govt contract to build anti-aircraft guns, Economic Times reports, citing sources (bit.ly/1bcvUTe)
** Analysts say it might be the Kalyani group which is bidding for the contract, not its listed entity Bharat Forge
** A Bharat Forge spokesperson declined to comment
** Punj Lloyd confirmed it was bidding for the contract
** "Our focus has been on air defence and hence we have invested in manufacturing and partnerships," said Ashok Wadhawan, President of Manufacturing
($1 = 63.2200 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain