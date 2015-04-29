** Bharat Forge gains 3 pct, Punj Lloyd rises 8.4 pct

** The two companies have emerged as the only contenders for a 168 bln rupee ($2.7 bln) govt contract to build anti-aircraft guns, Economic Times reports, citing sources (bit.ly/1bcvUTe)

** Analysts say it might be the Kalyani group which is bidding for the contract, not its listed entity Bharat Forge

** A Bharat Forge spokesperson declined to comment

** Punj Lloyd confirmed it was bidding for the contract

** "Our focus has been on air defence and hence we have invested in manufacturing and partnerships," said Ashok Wadhawan, President of Manufacturing

($1 = 63.2200 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)