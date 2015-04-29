April 29 Shanghai Duolun Industry Co Ltd

* Says board approves to boost capital of its unit, Shenzhen KCV Fund Management Co, by 105 million yuan ($16.92 million)

* Says plans to set up a financial services firm in Shenzhen Qianhai New District with registered capital of 110 million yuan

* Says has signed agreement to sell its unit, Shenzhen KCV Fund Management Co, for 115 million yuan

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GG5Z4H; bit.ly/1GG6rje; bit.ly/1zbQDC7; bit.ly/1JR0ayS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)