April 29 Shanghai Duolun Industry Co Ltd
* Says board approves to boost capital of its unit, Shenzhen
KCV Fund Management Co, by 105 million yuan ($16.92 million)
* Says plans to set up a financial services firm in Shenzhen
Qianhai New District with registered capital of 110 million yuan
* Says has signed agreement to sell its unit, Shenzhen KCV
Fund Management Co, for 115 million yuan
* Says shares have resumed trading on April 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GG5Z4H;
bit.ly/1GG6rje; bit.ly/1zbQDC7;
bit.ly/1JR0ayS
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi)
