** ICICI Bank gains 1 pct after Tuesday's 8.1 pct surge

** Lender for the first time declared the embedded value of its insurance business at 137.2 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) in an analyst call - analysts

** Disclosure of embedded value seen as a likely pre-cursor for private equity infusion or potential listing - analysts

** Insurance business valuation doubles after the disclosure of its embedded value - analysts ($1 = 63.1700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)