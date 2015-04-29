BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** ICICI Bank gains 1 pct after Tuesday's 8.1 pct surge
** Lender for the first time declared the embedded value of its insurance business at 137.2 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) in an analyst call - analysts
** Disclosure of embedded value seen as a likely pre-cursor for private equity infusion or potential listing - analysts
** Insurance business valuation doubles after the disclosure of its embedded value - analysts ($1 = 63.1700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
