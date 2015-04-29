** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.89 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders ** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 7.8936 pct in the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.91 pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct ** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.90 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8848 pct at the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.94 pct, while the lowest was 7.89 pct ** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.21 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees) (himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomso nreuters.com)