** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.89 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off
yield of 7.8936 pct in the previous auction
** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.91
pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct
** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.90 pct on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8848 pct at the
previous auction
** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.94
pct, while the lowest was 7.89 pct
** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.21 billion) of treasury
bills, including 80 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln
rupees of 364-day t-bills
($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees)
