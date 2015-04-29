** Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares up 3.5 pct, while Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains 5.7 pct

** U.S.FDA approves generic versions of blockbuster antipsychotic drug Abilify

** Torrent, Alembic, Hetero Labs and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and have received the drug regulator's approval

** Product can generate $35-50 mln annualised sales for each company, with high margins - Motilal Oswal

(Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)