BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares up 3.5 pct, while Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains 5.7 pct
** U.S.FDA approves generic versions of blockbuster antipsychotic drug Abilify
** Torrent, Alembic, Hetero Labs and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and have received the drug regulator's approval
** Product can generate $35-50 mln annualised sales for each company, with high margins - Motilal Oswal
(Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain