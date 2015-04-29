US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
COLOMBO, April 29 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Wednesday.
2018 2025
'D Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date 1 June 2018 15 March 2025
Coupon rate 8.50 10.25 Amount offered 10,000 10,000 Bids received 38,755 32,369 Amount accepted 15,205 4,500 Weighted avg yield
after tax 7.96 8.98
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)