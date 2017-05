** Shares of India's sugar companies are trading higher

** Bajaj Hindusthan gains 3 pct, Shree Renuka Sugars adds 1.7 pct, Dhampur Sugar Mills rises 4.4 pct and Balrampur Chini Mills up 1 pct

** India raises import tax on sugar to 40 pct from 25 pct

** Government also planning to make buffer stocks - traders

** Further, sugar demand is set to increase in summer from bulk consumers like cold drink makers - traders