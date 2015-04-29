April 29 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
is in talks with at least six parties interested in buying
Russell Investment Management, the investment arm of LSE-owned
Frank Russell Co, the Financial Times reported, citing people
close to the process.
LSE bought Seattle-based Frank Russell Co last year for $2.7
billion primarily for its large index business and said it would
conduct a "comprehensive review" of the company's asset
management business.
Frank Russell is the owner of the Russell 2000 stock market
index, which measures the performance of small-cap U.S. stocks.
LSE declined to comment on the FT story, other than to refer
to its statement earlier on Wednesday that the sale was "on
track" with "a good number of indications of interest".
The Financial Times said the auction process was in the
second round, with strategic and private-equity bidders
including U.S. risk management consultancy Towers Watson and
financial services group Ameriprise Financial Inc
expressing interest. (on.ft.com/1DJrrPT)
The interest from Towers Watson may mean that other risk
managers such as insurance brokers Aon Plc and Marsh and
McLennan Cos Inc are also following the process closely,
the FT said, citing the people near the process.
The FT said other bidders were believed to include at least
one China-based group and a small number of private equity
firms.
Towers Watson and Aon declined to comment on the FT story.
Ameriprise could not be immediately reached outside regular U.S.
business hours
