Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says Q1 net profit up 27.42 percent y/y at 182.65 million yuan ($29.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DJI7GU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.