April 29 Searainbow Holding Corp

* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($645.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund health service project

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PWXh3q; bit.ly/1DVNUIC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)