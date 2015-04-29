BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Searainbow Holding Corp
* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($645.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund health service project
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PWXh3q; bit.ly/1DVNUIC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.