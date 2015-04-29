April 29 New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 6.4 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($322.64 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 82.0 percent y/y at 515.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P6liCW; bit.ly/1PXMfee

