BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 18.2 percent y/y at 851.6 million yuan ($137.38 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 19.0 percent y/y at 363.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zdea5u; bit.ly/1GFh2Z0
($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago