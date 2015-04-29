April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Santander Chile
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 19, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.086
Reoffer price 100.086
Yield 0.363 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
