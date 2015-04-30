BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Bosch Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, while IDFC Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct
** Bosch to replace IDFC in India's broader 50-share NSE index
** Changes in index effective May 29
** Bosch shall have a weightage of 0.7 pct in index - Analysts
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain