** Bosch Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, while IDFC Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct

** Bosch to replace IDFC in India's broader 50-share NSE index

** Changes in index effective May 29

** Bosch shall have a weightage of 0.7 pct in index - Analysts