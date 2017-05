** Indian parcel delivery firm VRL Logistics Ltd may list at a premium of 70-80 rupees per share - Analysts

** VRL lists Thursday, saw bids for over 70 times the number of shares on offer

** E-commerce boom spurs record demand for VRL IPO

** Issue price was 205 rupees per share