** Shares of India's Axis Bank gain 3.2 pct

** Bank reports on Wednesday 18 pct rise in January-March earnings and said expects growth in bad loans to slow this financial year

** Axis Bank remains well positioned with a strong retail franchise that should drive growth - BNP Paribas

** Incremental stressed asset creation was 21.5 bln rupees, implying full-year figure was 56 bln rupees, well within management guidance - BNP