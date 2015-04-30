** India's HSIL Ltd shares gain 5.4 pct, heading towards best gain since March 12

** RBI allows overseas investors to buy up to 40 pct in HSIL

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below prescribed level